6 killed, Few More Injured in Boiler Explosion At Factory In Muzaffarpur

6 workers died in a blast at a factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area in Muzaffarpur. (Image: ANI)

A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said. Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna, the Bihar state capital.

The cause of the blast in Muzaffarpur was being investigated, said police officer Ram Naresh Paswan.

“The boiler blast occurred in a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur. Further investigation is underway," District Magistrate Pranav Kumar told ANI.

Panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories in the Bela industrial area, media reports said.

Last year, a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals, killing 12 people near Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state.

first published:December 26, 2021, 15:00 IST