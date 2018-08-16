English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
6-year-old Barred from Florida School for His 'Dreadlocks', Draws Internet Wrath
In the video posted on Facebook, the child is seen standing with a glum face right outside his supposed classroom, as his father goes back and forth trying his best to persuade the administration of ‘A Book’s Christian Academy’.
Screen grab from the video posted by Clinton Stanley Sr. on his Facebook account.
Loading...
New Delhi: A six-year-old boy was dismissed from a Florida school before even attending his first day of classes for having dreadlocks. The first grader was sent back home as his hair didn’t conform to the ‘biblical standards of the school’.
Clinton Stanley Sr., the father of the child, posted a video of the incident of harassment on Facebook. In the video, the child is seen standing with a glum face right outside his supposed classroom, as his father goes back and forth trying his best to persuade the administration of ‘A Book’s Christian Academy’.
After the video went viral, netizens vehemently disparaged the standards of the school that led to the harassment of a six-year-old.
“My son just got told he could not attend the school with his hair. If that’s not biased, I don’t know what is,” Clinton said in his Facebook post.
On the contrary, the teachers cited disciplinary reasons for cancelling his admission. The school administrators maintained that they just have ‘a long-standing short-hair policy’ that bars students with ‘dreads, Mohawks, designs, unnatural color or unnatural designs’ from attending classes in their institute.
However, Clinton slammed the school for being blatantly racist and lashed out at its administrators for promoting bigotry. “You deny a kid an education on his hair,” he added incredulously.
The school’s director, John Book, said that the school is private and that having regulations on haircuts is its standard. “You can see my school, it’s probably 95 percent black. Obviously I am not a racist, but we maintain certain degrees of order,” he claimed.
After the embarrassing episode, Clinton got his son enrolled in another school.
Also Watch
Clinton Stanley Sr., the father of the child, posted a video of the incident of harassment on Facebook. In the video, the child is seen standing with a glum face right outside his supposed classroom, as his father goes back and forth trying his best to persuade the administration of ‘A Book’s Christian Academy’.
After the video went viral, netizens vehemently disparaged the standards of the school that led to the harassment of a six-year-old.
“My son just got told he could not attend the school with his hair. If that’s not biased, I don’t know what is,” Clinton said in his Facebook post.
On the contrary, the teachers cited disciplinary reasons for cancelling his admission. The school administrators maintained that they just have ‘a long-standing short-hair policy’ that bars students with ‘dreads, Mohawks, designs, unnatural color or unnatural designs’ from attending classes in their institute.
However, Clinton slammed the school for being blatantly racist and lashed out at its administrators for promoting bigotry. “You deny a kid an education on his hair,” he added incredulously.
The school’s director, John Book, said that the school is private and that having regulations on haircuts is its standard. “You can see my school, it’s probably 95 percent black. Obviously I am not a racist, but we maintain certain degrees of order,” he claimed.
After the embarrassing episode, Clinton got his son enrolled in another school.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold Review: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Give Fans the Perfect Independence Day Gift
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...