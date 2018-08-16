6-year-old Barred from Florida School for His 'Dreadlocks', Draws Internet Wrath

A six-year-old boy was dismissed from a Florida school before even attending his first day of classes for having dreadlocks. The first grader was sent back home as his hair didn’t conform to the ‘biblical standards of the school’.Clinton Stanley Sr., the father of the child, posted a video of the incident of harassment on Facebook. In the video, the child is seen standing with a glum face right outside his supposed classroom, as his father goes back and forth trying his best to persuade the administration of ‘A Book’s Christian Academy’.After the video went viral, netizens vehemently disparaged the standards of the school that led to the harassment of a six-year-old.“My son just got told he could not attend the school with his hair. If that’s not biased, I don’t know what is,” Clinton said in his Facebook post.On the contrary, the teachers cited disciplinary reasons for cancelling his admission. The school administrators maintained that they just have ‘a long-standing short-hair policy’ that bars students with ‘dreads, Mohawks, designs, unnatural color or unnatural designs’ from attending classes in their institute.However, Clinton slammed the school for being blatantly racist and lashed out at its administrators for promoting bigotry. “You deny a kid an education on his hair,” he added incredulously.The school’s director, John Book, said that the school is private and that having regulations on haircuts is its standard. “You can see my school, it’s probably 95 percent black. Obviously I am not a racist, but we maintain certain degrees of order,” he claimed.After the embarrassing episode, Clinton got his son enrolled in another school.