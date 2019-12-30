Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

62-Year Old Australian Man Missing After ‘Deliberately Jumping’ Off Cruise Liner

Three helicopters and two container ships searched unsuccessfully for several hours for the man before the search was called off because of deteriorating weather.

AFP

Updated:December 30, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
62-Year Old Australian Man Missing After ‘Deliberately Jumping’ Off Cruise Liner
Image for representation. (Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ nan104/istock)

Wellington: A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday.

Three helicopters and two nearby container ships searched unsuccessfully for several hours for the man before the search was called off because of deteriorating weather.

The passenger went overboard the Norwegian Jewel at about 7:00pm on Sunday near Napier on the east coast of the North Island.

In a statement issued to New Zealand news media, the Norwegian Cruise Line said CCTV footage and witness statements indicated the man "deliberately jumped" off the ship. "Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time," the shipping line said.

It was not immediately known whether the missing man had travelling companions or was on his own.

Photogallery

