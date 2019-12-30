62-Year Old Australian Man Missing After ‘Deliberately Jumping’ Off Cruise Liner
Three helicopters and two container ships searched unsuccessfully for several hours for the man before the search was called off because of deteriorating weather.
Image for representation. (Photo Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ nan104/istock)
Wellington: A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday.
Three helicopters and two nearby container ships searched unsuccessfully for several hours for the man before the search was called off because of deteriorating weather.
The passenger went overboard the Norwegian Jewel at about 7:00pm on Sunday near Napier on the east coast of the North Island.
In a statement issued to New Zealand news media, the Norwegian Cruise Line said CCTV footage and witness statements indicated the man "deliberately jumped" off the ship. "Unfortunately, the guest has not been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family during this difficult time," the shipping line said.
It was not immediately known whether the missing man had travelling companions or was on his own.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Pens Down Emotional Poem for Amrita Singh, Calls Her 'Mommy No 1'
- WATCH: Umpire Changes Decision During an LBW Appeal, Ends up Scratching His Nose Instead
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled
- Year in Review: Tech Companies Want to Get Inside Your Wallet, For Your Data