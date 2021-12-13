64 Confirmed Dead in Tornado-hit Kentucky, Says Governor Andy Beshear

The confirmed death toll in tornado-ravaged Kentucky stood at 64 on Monday, the US state’s governor said, warning the number was likely to rise and that a final count might not be known for weeks.

“There will be more. We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80," said Governor Andy Beshear — who had earlier given a provisional death toll of at least 80 in his state.

At least 14 people were killed in four other US states as dozens of tornadoes ripped through the region late Friday into Saturday, leveling communities and leaving thousands homeless.

