65-Year-Old Serbian Hoping for Date With Flight Attendant Confesses to Lufthansa Bomb Threat
One hundred and thirty passengers and five crew members were evacuated from flight LH 1411 on Thursday before its take-off en route from Belgrade to Frankfurt.
Image for Representation.
Belgrade: A 65-year-old Serbian man confessed in court on Saturday to calling in a false bomb threat to stop a Lufthansa flight attendant from leaving the country because he hoped she would go on a date with him.
One hundred and thirty passengers and five crew members were evacuated from flight LH 1411 on Thursday before its take-off en route from Belgrade to Frankfurt. The plane was removed from the runway so a special police squad could search it.
A spokesman for the prosecutor told Serbian media the prosecution had asked the court to keep the man in custody pending charges of causing panic and disorder.
The man told the court he had met two flight attendants and invited them for dinner but they refused. He especially liked one of them, and after he failed to locate her at her hotel, he made one last desperate attempt to keep her from leaving by phoning in a bomb threat.
The police traced the call and the man was arrested a day later.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here