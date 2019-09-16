Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

65,000 Flee Myanmar's Rakhine, Chin States Since January, Says UN Expert

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar told this to UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

AFP

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
Rohingya children walk in the morning wearing new clothes to celebrate Eid al-Adha in Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)
Geneva: Tens of thousands of people have been displaced across Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin states this year, as the military battles ethnic Rakhine Buddhist rebels, a UN rights expert said Monday.

"Up to 65,000 people have been displaced by the conflict across northern Rakhine and southern Chin States since January," Yanghee Lee, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. ​



