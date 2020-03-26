WORLD

1-MIN READ

67 Italian Priests Have Died of Coronavirus: Report

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus that is growing every day, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The paper said 22 of the fatalities were in the Bergamo diocese, at the heart of the outbreak not far from the financial centre Milan.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
Milan: A total of 67 Italian priests infected with the novel coronavirus have died since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country last month, the Avvenire newspaper said Wednesday.

The youngest of those listed by the Catholic Church-affiliated paper was 53. "Priests get sick and die like everybody else, maybe even more than the rest," the Avvenire wrote.

Pope Francis asked priests "to have the courage to go out and see the sick" when the pandemic was gathering strength across the country on March 10.

