1-min read

7.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes in Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometre according to Indonesia's geophysics agency.

Reuters

Updated:July 7, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
7.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes in Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued
Representative image.
Jakarta: A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island late on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometre according to Indonesia's geophysics agency. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

