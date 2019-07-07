English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes in Eastern Indonesia, Tsunami Warning Issued
The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometre according to Indonesia's geophysics agency.
Representative image.
Jakarta: A 7.1 magnitude quake struck off the northeastern coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island late on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.
The quake struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometre according to Indonesia's geophysics agency. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the magnitude at 6.9. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
