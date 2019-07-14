Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, No Damage Reported Yet

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at an area 168 km south-southeast of Ternate, the US Geological Survey said.

Reuters

Updated:July 14, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, No Damage Reported Yet
Representative image.
Singapore: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the city of Ternate, in the Moluccas in the eastern area of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at an area 168 km south-southeast of Ternate, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties in the quake.

