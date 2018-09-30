GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Offshore from Suva, Fiji; No Tsunami Threat

The measure was revised downward from an initial magnitude 8.1 reading by USGS.

Reuters

Updated:September 30, 2018, 8:05 PM IST
Image only for representational purpose
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit 105 km east-southeast of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 608 km, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
