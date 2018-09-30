English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Offshore from Suva, Fiji; No Tsunami Threat
The measure was revised downward from an initial magnitude 8.1 reading by USGS.
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit 105 km east-southeast of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 608 km, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was expected, and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
