7 Adults Wounded After Shots Fired at Toddler's Birthday Party in Maryland
Police Chief Hank Stawinski said three of the seven people shot have 'more serious' injuries but are stable and expected to survive. All seven are between the ages of 18 and 20.
Representative Image.
Camp Strings: A Maryland police chief says seven adults were injured when shots were fired at a child's birthday party a few miles southeast of the nation's capital.
Prince George's County police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton tells The Associated Press that the shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas. Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a press conference that around 12 people were at a 2-year-old's birthday party when an individual fired shots into the gathering.
Stawinski says three of the seven people shot have "more serious" injuries but are stable and expected to survive. All seven are between the ages of 18 and 20.
The chief didn't release information about the suspect, who is still at large. He says there may have been words exchanged before the shooting.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Beats Chen Yu Fei to Storm into Third Successive Final
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel
- 'Choked' by Husband’s Extreme Love and Affection, UAE Woman Seeks Divorce