7 Adults Wounded After Shots Fired at Toddler's Birthday Party in Maryland

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said three of the seven people shot have 'more serious' injuries but are stable and expected to survive. All seven are between the ages of 18 and 20.

Associated Press

Updated:August 25, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
7 Adults Wounded After Shots Fired at Toddler's Birthday Party in Maryland
Representative Image.
Camp Strings: A Maryland police chief says seven adults were injured when shots were fired at a child's birthday party a few miles southeast of the nation's capital.

Prince George's County police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton tells The Associated Press that the shooting occurred Saturday night near the Camp Springs and Morningside areas. Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a press conference that around 12 people were at a 2-year-old's birthday party when an individual fired shots into the gathering.

Stawinski says three of the seven people shot have "more serious" injuries but are stable and expected to survive. All seven are between the ages of 18 and 20.

The chief didn't release information about the suspect, who is still at large. He says there may have been words exchanged before the shooting.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
