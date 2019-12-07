Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

7 Killed after Deadly Blaze Tears Through Slovakia High-rise Block

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which hit the top four or five floors of the building and led to warnings from the fire service that the structure could collapse, local media reported.

AFP

Updated:December 7, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
7 Killed after Deadly Blaze Tears Through Slovakia High-rise Block
Image for representation.

Bratislava: At least seven people died and dozens were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a 12-storey building in eastern Slovakia, police said on Saturday.

Local police chief Jan Golias said one person was still missing after the fire in the town of Presov, 400 km from the capital Bratislava.

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which hit the top four or five floors of the building and led to warnings from the fire service that the structure could collapse, local media reported.

The initial explosion was reported at noon on Friday, with last fires being put out by Saturday morning.

"We estimated the number of injured at 40," Alena Krcova, a rescue services spokeswoman, told AFP.

A hospital spokeswoman told local media that nine people were treated at her facility in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, none of whom was in a critical condition.

Police had earlier said in a statement on Facebook that 11 people had been killed in the blaze but the post was later deleted.

Golias gave the death toll as seven following "updated information", without specifying further.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram