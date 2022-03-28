7 Killed as Passenger Van Falls in Deep Ditch in Pakistan's KPK

At least seven people, including women and children, were killed and 10 others injured when the passenger van they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a deep ditch in Pakistan’s mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said. The passenger coach was going from Mardan district to Kalkot in Upper Dir district (290 km north of provincial capital Peshawar) when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn on a hill road.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, officials said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, and directed aid for the injured.

A similar accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province was reported on March 15 when seven members of a family were killed when their car fell into a canal in Rahim Yar Khan district.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.