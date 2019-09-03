7 Shot Dead in Chicago During Labour Day Weekend Violence

Chicago: Gun violence over the Labour Day weekend has left seven people dead and another 34 wounded in Chicago.

WLS-TV reported that two teenagers were among the weekend's shooting fatalities. They include 15-year-old Davantae Jackson, who was fatally shot early on Sunday just steps from the home where he lived. The teen was supposed to be starting high school on Tuesday.

Jackson's sister, Alexis Jackson, says her brother's assailants called him on his phone and asked him to come outside before opening fire.

A Saturday shooting left two men, ages 32 and 26, dead after they were shot on the front porch of a home on Chicago's South Side. That shooting also wounded three other people.

The weekend violence occurred as Chicago police increased patrols during the three-day holiday weekend.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.