7-year-old Indian Girl Being Smuggled into US Found Dead Near Mexico Border
The girl was traveling with four other Indian nationals, two of which were encountered by Border Patrol agents in Arizona's Tuscon, while the other two are believed to have crossed back into Mexico.
A sign warns of illegal immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border in the desert near Lukeville, Arizona. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Tucson (Arizona): Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.
They say the body was discovered on Wednesday morning by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Lukeville. The girl had reportedly been traveling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.
Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered two women from India who said they had become separated from a woman and two children hours earlier.
After the girl's remains were recovered a few hundred yards south of the international boundary, an air and ground search ensued for the other migrants.
Border Patrol agents located footprints late Wednesday that indicated the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.
