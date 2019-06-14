Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

7-year-old Indian Girl Being Smuggled into US Found Dead Near Mexico Border

The girl was traveling with four other Indian nationals, two of which were encountered by Border Patrol agents in Arizona's Tuscon, while the other two are believed to have crossed back into Mexico.

Associated Press

Updated:June 14, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
7-year-old Indian Girl Being Smuggled into US Found Dead Near Mexico Border
A sign warns of illegal immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border in the desert near Lukeville, Arizona. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Tucson (Arizona): Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.

They say the body was discovered on Wednesday morning by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Lukeville. The girl had reportedly been traveling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.

Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered two women from India who said they had become separated from a woman and two children hours earlier.

After the girl's remains were recovered a few hundred yards south of the international boundary, an air and ground search ensued for the other migrants.

Border Patrol agents located footprints late Wednesday that indicated the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram