Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

70-year-old Biking Grandmother Conquers Bolivia's Dangerous 'Death Road'

The world's most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet, from the country's lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes.

Reuters

Updated:October 6, 2019, 12:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
70-year-old Biking Grandmother Conquers Bolivia's Dangerous 'Death Road'
Mirtha Munoz a 70-year-old runner participates in the Sky Race, Bolivia's toughest cycling competition - Bolivia Skyrace - Yolosa, La Paz, Bolivia - October 5, 2019 Mirtha Munoz in action during the Sky Race. The route known as "The way of death" to reach 4000 meters in the Andean mountains. REUTERS/David Mercado

La Paz: Bolivia's "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels.

The world's most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet, from the country's lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.

But for 70-year-old Bolivian Mirtha Munoz, the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia's 60 km (37 mile) Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition, it was a natural extension of a passion she picked up years ago.

Munoz took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.

"He told me ... the bike could help me get through my pain, and to rebuild," she said.

Saturday's race was a pinnacle achievement, no pun intended.

"It's a vertical climb, you go up and up and there´s no rest," she told Reuters upon finishing the race.

Munoz, one of the race's founders, says she enjoys more low-key bike-riding with her six grandchildren, though admits she hopes the eldest, now approaching 18, will soon follow in her tracks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram