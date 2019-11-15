70-year-old Man Dies After Being Hit by Brick in Hong Kong Protest Clashes, Says Hospital

Hong Kong: A 70-year-old Hong Kong man has died after he was hit by a brick during clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters, a hospital said Friday, the second person to die in a week of worsening violence.

"The patient's situation continuously deteriorated. He passed away" late on Thursday, a spokesperson for Hong Kong's Prince of Wales hospital said in a statement.

