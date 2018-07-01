70-year-old Math Teacher Offers Teen Student iPhone for Sex in New York, Suspended

Police say a 70-year-old Long Island math teacher gave two 16-year-old students cash for nude or revealing photos and offered one of them a top-of-the-line iPhone if she'd have sex with him.Jairo Inswasty was charged on Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child. He was immediately suspended from his teaching position at Central Islip High School.Suffolk County police said Inswasty paid one student $5 for a bikini photo and the other student USD 150 to pose for nude photos.Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart says Inswasty later offered the second student an iPhone X to have sex. She declined.No phone number was listed for Inswasty. Court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.Inswasty's union did not immediately respond to a message.