71 Children Killed, More Than 100 Wounded in Ukraine Since Russia Launched Attack

An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on February 24, at least 71 children have been killed in Ukraine.

At least 71 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a war on February 24, a Ukrainian parliament official said on Thursday.

“From the start of the Russian invasion and up to 11:00 am (0900 GMT) on March 10, 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded," Lyudmyla Denisova, parliament’s point person on human rights, wrote in a Telegram message.

first published:March 10, 2022, 20:02 IST