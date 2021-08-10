75% of UK Adults Received Both Doses of Covid Vaccine, PM Johnson Hails 'Incredible' Feat

More than three quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest British government figures reveal on Tuesday. A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89 per cent) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75 per cent). Latest data from Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University also finds that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations have been prevented by the vaccines.

"Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely, he said.

PHE data continues to show that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the UK are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of COVID-19 first identified in India. The analysis shows the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 96 per cent effective and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in India as Covishield, is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses. "Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout, said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

"Getting two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends as we continue to build our wall of protection. The vaccines are allowing us to reconnect with the things we love, but more than that, they're protecting the people we love too, he said. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it is working with the National Health Service (NHS) to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine, including through grab a jab pop-up vaccine sites across the country including at nightclubs, football stadiums and festivals. People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119, and can use a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centres that are now in shopping centres, workplaces and high streets.

"Today marks a historic day for the incredible vaccination programme, with three quarters of UK adults having received both doses of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine, said UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi. "It's been phenomenal to see first-hand the enthusiasm of the British public for the vaccines, which have now prevented over 66,900 hospitalisations and saved at least 60,000 lives, he said.

All adults in the UK are able to get their second doses after eight weeks, which means every adult has the chance to have two doses by mid-September. People will be required to prove they've had two jabs to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather by the end of September. From August 16, double vaccinated people will also no longer be required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. People will continue to be advised to take a PCR test to detect the virus and variants of concern and anyone who tests positive will still be legally required to self-isolate, irrespective of their vaccination status.

