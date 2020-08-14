75th Anniversary of the End of WWII, ADVISORY

Aug. 15, 2020, is the 75th anniversary of Japans surrender, which ended World War II. The Associated Press plans the following coverage before the anniversary. Details of the schedule and spot coverage on Aug. 15 are not yet confirmed. AP Coverage Plan and Newsroom will have the most updated information.

JAPAN KOREA-UNIFINISHED BUSINESS The modern legacy of a dark chapter in Japans history, when hundreds of thousands of people were brought from the Korean Peninsula and other Asian nations to work in logging, in mines, on farms and in factories as forced labor, lives on in the companies that came to dominate the Japanese economy after World War II. Many of those companies are still facing demands for compensation that they say were settled by treaty decades ago. Critics say Japan has failed to fully atone for wrongs dating back to the late 1890s that overshadow its relations with its neighbors even today. SENT Monday, Aug. 10.

PACIFIC WAR-75-SKOREA-WAR REMAINS About 400 aging South Koreans are desperately seeking traces of husbands and fathers still lost to Japans brutal rule of the Korean Peninsula. Shin Yun-sun has spent most of her life pestering government officials, chasing records and searching burial grounds for a trace of a father she never met. Lee Gwang-nam bears a striking resemblance to his missing father, who was conscripted the same day as Shins father. The conscripts were sent to Sakhalin Island, their fates lost to war, the split between the Koreans and Cold War animosities. Their relatives still seek closure after decades of emotional distress and economic hardship. SENT Wednesday, Aug. 12.

PACIFIC WAR-75-JAPAN-WAR REMAINS Seventy-five years after the end of World War II, more than 1 million Japanese war dead are scattered throughout Asia, where the legacy of Japanese aggression still hampers recovery efforts. The missing Japanese make up about half of the 2.4 million soldiers who died overseas during Japans military rampage across Asia in the early 20th century. As the anniversary for the end of the Pacific War arrives Saturday, there is little hope that these remains will ever be recovered, let alone identified and returned to grieving family members. SENT Thursday, Aug. 13.

PACIFIC WAR-75-CHILD OF MANCHURIA Young Fumie Sato swayed between life and death on the day Japan surrendered. Hours after she heard Emperor Hirohitos Aug. 15 radio speech declaring Japans defeat, she began preparations for an honorable suicide with her family. Her father saved her when, unlike their neighbors, he decided his family must live. She almost became an orphan two years later when her little sister died of illness after their mother and little brother took an earlier boat back to Japan. SENT Thursday, Aug. 13.

PACIFIC WAR-75-CHILDREN OF WAR For years, orphans in Japan were punished just for surviving the war. They were bullied. They were called trash, sometimes rounded up by police and put in cages, or sent to institutions or sold for labor. They were abandoned by their own government. They were easy targets for rampant abuse and discrimination. Now, 75 years after the end of the World War II, some have broken decades of silence to begin speaking of recovery, survival, pain and demands for justice. The stories theyve shared with The Associated Press ahead of Saturdays anniversary of the end of the Pacific War underscore both the lingering pain of the war for the children who lived it and Japans broader failure to face up to parts of its wartime past. SENT Friday, Aug. 14.

PACIFIC WAR-JAPAN-AI PHOTOGRAPHS A Tokyo University lab is using artificial intelligence to add color to historic wartime photographs. Their methods include the latest AI technologies, but also traditional methods, going door-to-door interviewing survivors who track back memories to color their family photographs. The team has brought to life hundreds of black-and-white wartime photographs and those of post-war devastation. SENT Friday, Aug. 14.

PACIFIC WAR-75-THE PAST AS PROLOGUE The bombs stopped falling 75 years ago, but it is entirely possible crucial even, some argue to view whats now happening in Northeast Asia, with its world-beating economies, enviable cultural traditions and simmering political and military standoffs, through the prism of the Pacific War. Even as the tangle of webs interlinking the countries in the region grows denser, the potential for an unraveling catastrophe, from a trade war to a military skirmish to a dangerous, unchecked arms buildup, looms as large now as it has any time since 1945. Each of these points of friction is inextricably linked to WWII. UPCOMING: Text, archival photos on Saturday, Aug. 15.

JAPAN YASUKUNI SHRINE People gather at the Yasukuni shrine to honor Japanese war dead, including 14 convicted war criminals. UPCOMING: Photo, video on Saturday, Aug. 15.

