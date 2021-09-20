8 Dead, 6 Injured in Firing at Russian Varsity Campus, Videos Show Students Jump from 1st Floor to Escape

A student opened fire on a university campus in Russia’s city of Perm on Monday killing eight people before he was detained, investigators said. Russia’s Investigative Committee also said several people were injured in the attack and that the suspect had been wounded while being detained.

Students jumped from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety, local media video footage from the scene showed.

The investigators previously said that five people were killed and another six wounded.

Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defence or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.

This is a developing story.

