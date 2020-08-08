WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

8 Dead After Suicide Bomber Detonates Explosives-laden Car Outside Somali Military Base

An ambulance is seen near a blast site that rocked a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

An ambulance is seen near a blast site that rocked a military base in Mogadishu, Somalia August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Col. Ahmed Muse said the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

Share this:

A Somali police officer said at least eight soldiers died and more than 14 others were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the toll is expected to rise.

Col. Ahmed Muse said the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

Ambulance sirens resounded as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke billowed at the site.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu.

Next Story
Loading