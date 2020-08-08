8 Dead After Suicide Bomber Detonates Explosives-laden Car Outside Somali Military Base

A Somali police officer said at least eight soldiers died and more than 14 others were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia's capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the toll is expected to rise.

Col. Ahmed Muse said the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.

Ambulance sirens resounded as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke billowed at the site.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets military sites in Mogadishu.