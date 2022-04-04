8 Dead in Russian Shelling In South Ukraine: Kyiv

Eight people were killed and 34 wounded in Russian attacks on two towns in southern Ukraine on Sunday, prosecutors in Kyiv said, as the West warns Moscow of more sanctions over civilian killings.

“The Russian armed forces attacked the cities of Ochakiv and Mykolaiv. Shelling damaged residents’ homes, vehicles and civilian infrastructure," the Ukrainian prosecutor general said in a statement on Monday.

“As a result of enemy shelling, seven residents of Ochakiv were killed and another 20 were injured. In the city of Mykolaiv one person died and 14 people were wounded, among them a child," it added.

The local governor Vitaliy Kim had announced on Sunday that one person had been killed in the attacks on Mykolaiv.

On the road to Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port Mykolaiv was heavily shelled by the Russian army when it unsuccessfully tried to seize it early in its invasion.

Thirty-six people were killed late last month when a Russian missile hit a regional government building in the city.

The prosecutor’s statement comes as French President Emmanuel Macron called for new sanctions against Moscow after claims its forces committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

