8 Died While Collecting 'Himalayan Viagra' in Nepal
At least eight people died in the last one week while collecting the unique caterpillar-fungus fusion. While five pluckers died of altitude sickness, two fell off a cliff while plucking the expensive fungus, police said.
The cone-shaped fungus is only found above an elevation of 11,500 feet. (AFP)
Kathmandu: At least eight people died while collecting rare medicinal fungus Yarsagumba, popularly known as the Himalayan viagra, in Nepal's Dolpa district, police said here on Thursday.
Known for its aphrodisiac properties, Yarsagumba is only found in the Himalayan mountains above 10,000 feet.
At least eight people died in the last one week while collecting the unique caterpillar-fungus fusion. While five pluckers died of altitude sickness, two fell off a cliff while plucking the expensive fungus, police said.
A toddler accompanying his mother, who was collecting the herb, also died due to altitude sickness, they said.
Every summer, people come from miles around to search for the precious crop, which sells for over USD 100 a gram across Asia and the US.
The local authorities have set up health camps at various places for facilitating the Yarsagumba collectors. Over a dozen pluckers are receiving treatment in these health camps, officials said.
Yarsagumba is a unique caterpillar-fungus fusion that occurs when parasitic mushroom spores infect and mummify a ghost moth larva living in the soil.
There are more than 70 highland meadows opened for Yarsagumba pickers in Dolpa district, situated 600 km north-west of Kathmandu.
Also Watch
-
Operation Blue Star 1984: What Happened inside Golden Temple 35 Years Ago
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan Spotted in Public After Long Time, Fans Worry About His Frail and Weak Look
- Salman Khan's Bharat is Proof that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Hyundai Creta Overtakes Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in May 2019 Sales
- 'Giantslayer' Smriti Irani Slays on Insta with Throwback Post on 'Weighty' Issue
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s