1-MIN READ

8 Killed, 30 Injured in Powerful Boiler Blast at Karachi Ice Factory

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The explosion at the factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday night was so powerful that it badly damaged three other neighbouring industrial units, while shattering windowpanes of two houses.

At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured when the boiler of an ice factory exploded in this southern Pakistani city, police said. The explosion at the factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday night was so powerful that it badly damaged three other neighbouring industrial units, while shattering the windowpanes of two houses in the adjoining residential block.

A large section of the boiler was flung into the air and landed some 250 yards away that damaged the industrial units and the residential facilities, police said on Wednesday. According to rescue officials, while eight bodies were pulled out from the debris, 30 injured people were taken to a hospital.

"The explosion was intensified due to the presence of some chemicals in drums in the ice factory," a rescue official said. The factory owner resides in Canada with his family, police said.


