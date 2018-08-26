English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
8 People, 6 of Them Kids, Killed in Chicago Apartment Fire
Officials have not released the ages of the victims, but fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters that one of the children who was killed was an infant.
Chicago firefighters walk under tape at the scene of a fire that killed several people including multiple children Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Chicago. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined. (Photo: AP)
Chicago: Eight people, including six children, were killed when a fire broke out early Sunday at a Chicago apartment, officials say.
Two other people were hospitalized in very critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. At least one firefighter was injured and was hospitalized in good condition.
"We have not had this in many, many, many years — this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," Santiago said.
Officials say firefighters were called around 4 am to the fire in the city's Little Village neighborhood.
At least two buildings caught fire, one of them a coach house. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Merritt said those killed were all from the same residence. He said investigators have not found working smoke detectors.
Authorities also said that a woman returning from work who called 911 about a deadly apartment fire in Chicago saved lives by knocking on doors to alert others to get out.
