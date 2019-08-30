80-Year-Old US Woman Fell Asleep in Her Parked Car, Woke up to Find it Missing
Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face. Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Image for representation.
Hamilton (US): Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.
Hamilton police say the woman told them she'd fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 pm on Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 am on Thursday.
Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face. Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.
No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympic Quota in Shooting With Silver in World Cup
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Virgil van Dijk Beats Ronaldo and Messi to Win UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Lucy Bronze Win Women's Award
- A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian