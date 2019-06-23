Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

9 Killed as Vehicle Fell Into River in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Some people managed to jump out of the falling vehicle and most of them sustained minor injuries.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
9 Killed as Vehicle Fell Into River in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Representative image.
Peshawar: Nine people, including two women and three children, were killed on Sunday when a vehicle veered off a mountainous road and fell into the Indus River in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident took place in the Shalkan Abad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kolai Palas Kohistan when the vehicle, carrying 21 people, was on its way to Gadar from Seer Ghaziabad, station house officer (SHO) Hafeezur Rehman said.

"Due to bad condition of the roads, the vehicle fell into Indus River," he was quoted as saying in Dawn.

Some people managed to jump out of the falling vehicle and most of them sustained minor injuries.

Nine people, however, did not survive the fall, Rehman said, adding seven bodies have been retrieved so far and taken to a hospital.

Rehman said efforts were underway to retrieve the remaining bodies from the river

Read full article
