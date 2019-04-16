9-year-old Indian Girl Wins USD 1 Million Jackpot in Dubai

: A nine-year-old Indian girl on Tuesday won USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire - six years after winning a luxury car in the same raffle.Eliza M, a grade school student, won the jackpot with ticket No.0333, the Khaleej Times reported.Her father, identified as M. from Mumbai and a resident of Dubai for 19 years, said that he was a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2004.With 9 as his lucky number, he decided to buy ticket No. 0333 online under his daughter's name, Eliza, the paper said.The girl is no newcomer to winning Dubai Duty Free promotions as she won a luxury McLaren Coupe in January 2013, the paper said.She is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999."I have been buying tickets for the USD 1 million promotion since Series 43, and in fact, I have kept that ticket all this time. I never missed buying a ticket for every series including the Double and Multi-Millionaire Promotions," the girl's father said.Following the draw, two more winners were announced in Dubai Duty Free's Finest Surprise Promotion, each winning a luxury motorbike.Mohammad Haneef Adam, a 23-year-old Dubai-based Indian national, won an Indian Scout Bobber. A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Adam currently works in Sharjah.