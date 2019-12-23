Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
A Boy Missing for More Than Two Years Found in the Closet of a Child Pornography Suspect
Police were searching a home of a 44-year old man suspected of distributing child pornography, when they stumbled on the boy.
Image for representation. (AFP)
A teenager who has been missing for two and half years has been found alive in a closet of a child pornography suspect in west Germany, police said.
The 15-year old boy was found on Friday during a police search in Recklinghausen, in the German state on North Rhine-Westphalia.
Police were searching a home of a 44-year old man suspected of distributing child pornography, when they stumbled on the boy. "The officers discovered a boy in the closet. An investigation showed this was a 15-year old boy who has been missing for a long time," the Recklinghausen police said in a statement.
A spokesman for the police told CNN the boy had been missing for two and half years.
According to the police, there was no indication that the boy was held in the apartment against his will. The boy remains under police protection and has not been identified for legal reasons.
The police spokesperson said the 44-year old man and another older man who was also in the apartment at the time were arrested.
On Saturday, a judge granted a request from the public prosecutor's office and issued an arrest warrant for a serious sexual offense against the younger of the two men, the police said in another statement. The older man was released from custody.
During the search, a police sniffer dog trained to detect electronic devices found a number of data storage units in the apartment. The equipment is now being investigated, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car