A 'Gay' Legal Quirk: How This Small US City Is Helping Chinese LGBTQ Couples Get Married Online

For gay couples living in China, the Republican US city of Utah has come as a blessing. Eager to solemnise their bond, and unable to do so in their own country, the couples are looking to Utah – which can provide them with a ‘marriage license’, due to a legal quirk.

The marriages, conducted on the online video conferencing platform Zoom, are done by licensed marriage officiants sitting in Utah. Usually, the witnesses are Americans too – even if the official couple is sitting miles away.

According to a report by Rest of World, approximately 200 Chinese LGBTQ+ couples have married in Utah since 2021, though the number could be higher.

But how does this happen?

The answer lies in a legal quirk: Utah has no residency or citizenship requirements for marriage licences, and Provo, the state’s fourth-largest city, allows online international marriages. It has become the legal venue of choice for gay couples from around the world, the Guardian explains in its report.

After Covid-19 forced closure of physical offices, Utah County, where Provo is located, began encouraging virtual weddings. Transnational couples, whether straight or gay, typically face daunting immigration and legal hurdles, especially if the parties met online and live in different countries; they’ve flocked to Utah to take advantage of its flexibility.

According to the Guardian, pandemic restrictions in China have made it difficult for visitors to enter or citizens to leave the country, and Utah marriages have enabled some overseas reunions via spousal visas for the China-based partners.

Similarly, while same-sex marriage is prohibited in Hong Kong, the law recognises overseas marriages for tax purposes and allows Hongkongers to apply for dependant visas for their same-sex spouses.

The Utah loophole became known through gay and lesbian chat groups in China, where members learned to work around the government’s censorship by replacing phrases like “same-sex” with coded euphemisms like “best friends.”

And even if in China, where same-sex marriage is illegal, the marriages have no legal weight, couples are eager to formalise their commitment in the eyes of the state, even if it is not their state.

An online wedding in Utah costs around $100 in paperwork, and applicants must provide proof of identity. Michael Foley, a radio host and licensed marriage officiant told the Guardian that it’s aimed to “to verify who they are and make sure they’re of age, that it’s not a scam, that it’s not human trafficking.”

Foley also said he charges around $100 for his officiating services. Because dozens of guests can attend from anywhere in the world, Zoom weddings are typically brief, joyful, and inexpensive, the report explains.

