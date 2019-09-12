'A Gesture of Goodwill': Donald Trump Delays Increase in Chinese Tariff by 15 Days
Donald Trump said that the decision was taken at the request of Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and since China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced to delay his proposed in massive increase in Chinese import tariffs by 15 days. Describing this as a goodwill gesture, Trump said on Wednesday night that he had moved the increased tariffs on USD 250 billion worth of goods October 1 to October 15.
"At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th," Trump tweeted.
Top Chinese officials are scheduled to arrive in the US for talks early October. Since last year, the two countries are working on a comprehensive trade deal, which not only addresses the issue of balance of trade, but also ends theft of intellectual property and coercion of American companies in China.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- The Hero We Deserve? 'Batman' Walks Bullied Toddler to School