'A Good Deal for Everyone': Johnson Hails Post-Brexit Trade Accord, Says UK Will Remain Europe's Ally
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Year's chaos for cross-border commerce and bring a measure of certainty to businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. The breakthrough on Thursday came after months of tense and often testy negotiations that whittled differences down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would benefit both sides of the Channel, after a last-gasp agreement was secured.
"This is a good deal for the whole of Europe and for our friends and partners as well," he told a Downing Street news conference.
"It will not be a bad thing in my view to have a prosperous, dynamic and contented UK on your doorstep. It will be a good thing. It will drive jobs and prosperity across the whole continent."
The trade deal with the European Union provides "a new stability and a new certainty", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, adding UK-EU relations had sometimes been "fractious and difficult".
"We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed never let it be forgotten your number one market," he said at a press conference announcing the agreement.