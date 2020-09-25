A Historic Farewell: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol

WASHINGTON: The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it is with profound sorrow that she welcomed the liberal icon and opened the private service.

Mourners gathered under coronavirus restrictions for the service for Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, as her casket made made the short procession from the court’s iconic steps where it had been on public view Friday to the East Front of the Capitol. A military honor guard carried it inside the Capitol’s stately Statuary Hall.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, sat quietly with other elected officials, friends and family. His vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris was also attending.

Speaking ahead of the event, Pelosi told CBS that Americans need to know whats at stake for the rush to confirm Ginsburgs replacement.

The politics of the moment, in a tense election year, rippled throughout the celebrations this week of Ginsburgs life and career. But Friday’s ceremony began as a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburgs favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Several member of Congress, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, both former presidential contenders, were among those attending. Members of the House and Senate who were not invited to the ceremony because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to pay their respects before a motorcade carrying Ginsburg’s casket departs the Capitol early afternoon.

The honor of lying in state has been accorded fewer than three dozen times, mostly to presidents, vice presidents, and members of Congress. Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon, was the most recent person to lie in state following his death in July. Henry Clay, the Kentucky lawmaker who served as Speaker of the House and also was a senator, was the first in 1852. Rosa Parks a private citizen, not a government official is the only woman who has lain in honor at the Capitol.

Ginsburg has lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court, where thousands of people paid their respects, including President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Thursday. Spectators booed and chanted vote him out as the president, who wore a mask, stood silently near Ginsburg’s casket at the top of the court’s front steps.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010.

___

Associated Press writer Mark Sherman contributed to this report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor