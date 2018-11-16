GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

A Leader Who Doesn't Take Timely U-turns is Not a Real Leader, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The Pakistan Prime Minister also said that leaders have to take U-turns because 'if you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way.'

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
A Leader Who Doesn't Take Timely U-turns is Not a Real Leader, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). (Image: Reuters)
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a leader who does not take timely "U-turns" is not a "real leader".

During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, Khan cited an example from his cricket days when he led Pakistan's national team said, "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it."

To buttress his point, the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also referred to Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, Geo News reported.

"Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," it quoted Khan as saying.

"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," the Geo News journalist quoted Imran as explaining.

"A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader," The News quoted Khan as saying.

Khan also attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie".

"What Nawaz Sharif did in court was not a U-turn but a lie," Khan said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League supremo telling the court that he had never had any transaction with Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.

Sharif is currently facing trial in three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the National Accountability Bureau on a directive from the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal.

Khan said his government will uphold the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
