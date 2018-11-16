English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Leader Who Doesn't Take Timely U-turns is Not a Real Leader, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan
The Pakistan Prime Minister also said that leaders have to take U-turns because 'if you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way.'
Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a leader who does not take timely "U-turns" is not a "real leader".
During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, Khan cited an example from his cricket days when he led Pakistan's national team said, "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it."
To buttress his point, the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also referred to Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, Geo News reported.
"Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," it quoted Khan as saying.
"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," the Geo News journalist quoted Imran as explaining.
"A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader," The News quoted Khan as saying.
Khan also attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie".
"What Nawaz Sharif did in court was not a U-turn but a lie," Khan said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League supremo telling the court that he had never had any transaction with Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.
Sharif is currently facing trial in three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the National Accountability Bureau on a directive from the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal.
Khan said his government will uphold the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.
During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, Khan cited an example from his cricket days when he led Pakistan's national team said, "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it."
To buttress his point, the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also referred to Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, Geo News reported.
"Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," it quoted Khan as saying.
"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," the Geo News journalist quoted Imran as explaining.
"A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader," The News quoted Khan as saying.
Khan also attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie".
"What Nawaz Sharif did in court was not a U-turn but a lie," Khan said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League supremo telling the court that he had never had any transaction with Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.
Sharif is currently facing trial in three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the National Accountability Bureau on a directive from the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal.
Khan said his government will uphold the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time
- India Gets Olympic Warning After Kosovo Boxer Denied Visa
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
- On National Press Day, Here's a Reminder: India isn't Quite 'Free' for Journalists
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...