A Leader Who Doesn't Take Timely U-turns is Not a Real Leader, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a leader who does not take timely "U-turns" is not a "real leader".During an interaction with journalists at the PM House, Khan cited an example from his cricket days when he led Pakistan's national team said, "We used to make a strategy and then step out into the field but if the opponent team formed a strategy against ours then we would have to change it."To buttress his point, the 66-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also referred to Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, Geo News reported."Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," it quoted Khan as saying."If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way," the Geo News journalist quoted Imran as explaining."A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader," The News quoted Khan as saying.Khan also attacked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what he told an accountability court on Friday was not a U-turn but a "lie"."What Nawaz Sharif did in court was not a U-turn but a lie," Khan said, apparently referring to the Pakistan Muslim League supremo telling the court that he had never had any transaction with Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani.Sharif is currently facing trial in three corruption cases filed against him and his family by the National Accountability Bureau on a directive from the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers scandal.Khan said his government will uphold the decisions taken by the Supreme Court.