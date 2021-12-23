A Little Less Fear, A Little More Cheer: What Brits Want This Festive Season, While the Govt Plays the Grinch

A history of Britain is likely to record few government directives quite as odd as one under way at present; the government has approved Christmas parties but advised people against going to work.

The Daily Telegraph put this quite simply in a lead headline: It’s okay to party but not to go to work. The directive follows the topsy-turvy ways of the virus pandemic, but also a government policy that appears to lack a grip.

The official guidance asking people to go back to working from home issued two weeks back was in the first instance only partial. Not many had been going to work from offices anyhow, and that traditional work from office was often restricted to no more than a couple of days a week for many.

Dissent

The advisory in the face of a feared Omicron spread was seen by a very large number of MPs from the ruling Conservative Party as an over-the-top measure to divert attention from a government crisis over revelations of Christmas parties last year at 10 Downing Street while the country was being told to isolate at home and cut contact with families.

More seriously, it was argued that the threat from Omicron was not as serious as claimed, and that such a premature move would damage the economy just as it was on a path to recovery. A week later, on December 14, as many as 99 Conservative MPs voted against Boris Johnson’s plan to bring in the so-called Plan B that includes the advisory to work from home.

In a far stronger “kicking” as a senior Conservative leader described it, the party lost a by-election in a seat it had held comfortably for 200 years. Voters, and members of the ruling party, were clearly unconvinced about following the party leadership.

Since then there has been a rise in Covid cases but well short of the doubling every second day that had been projected. Nor has there been any rush of hospitalisations or deaths that the government had said there was reason to fear. If this trend holds, the revolting Conservative MPs would have been right.

Disruptions

Government guidelines appear at present to be bringing more disruption than protection. There is little evidence of a spread of Omicron among those going in for essential work; the spread is far greater through community contacts. Potentially more that is, through social contact including parties that the government has allowed, than through going to work which is discouraging.

The spread through such contact, though not medically serious as yet, has been disrupting work further. Everyone who has been in contact with anyone who tests positive has been asked to isolate for ten days. The result has been mass abstention from work. Hundreds of essential train services have had to be cancelled.

In an effort to minimise such disruption, the government on Wednesday cut the isolation requirement to seven days from the earlier ten. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the latest easing follows advice from health experts. This is the first official indication that government health experts do not consider Omicron quite as serious as the government had led people to believe earlier.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had himself emphatically called on people not to believe that Omicron was some sort of non-serious flu.

Boris Johnson has also confirmed that no new restrictions will be brought in ahead of Christmas, a further indication that any reasons for fear should be limited. This should ease family Christmas celebrations this year after the near freeze on them last year. But he has said that the government “can’t rule out” further measures being imposed after Christmas.

This creates a new oddity of its own. If the government does fear that more restrictive measures may be needed after Christmas, then the Christmas travel and gatherings it is allowing would themselves step up the risk of widening infections. In asking people to go ahead and party, the government could make its premature predictions of a crisis come true more than they might have otherwise.

The exasperation over inconsistent policies from Boris Johnson’s government continues to spread at a faster rate perhaps than Omicron. Boris Johnson has begun to pay a political price for that already.

