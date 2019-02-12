A Mass Invasion of Polar Bears is Terrorising Russian Islands, Emergency Declared

In a shocking incident, a remote group of islands in Russia declared a state of emergency after a large number of polar bears appeared in the region.“There’s never been such a mass invasion of polar bears. They have literally been chasing people,” The Guardian quoted the local administration in-charge Zhigansha Musin as saying.Over 50 bears were reportedly sighted in and around Belushya the main settlement of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, with more than five bears being spotted on the local military garrison where the air and defence forces are based.In pictures and videos posted on social media, the endangered bears are seen entering the houses of the residents and feeding on the local garbage dumps.Local officials have said that more drastic measures are required as the bears have lost their fear of the police patrols.A team of specialists were deployed by environmental authorities in the region and are attempting to control the situation by sedating the bears after being denied permission to shoot. However officials have warned that they would be forced to take up measures to cull the bear population if these attempts prove futile.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.