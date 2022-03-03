Monumental Tragedy: Ukraine's Cultural Heritage in Danger as Russia Attacks. What Will Be Destroyed?

Russia’s escalating attacks on urban areas of Ukraine has left rubble and wreckage in streets and plazas as the invasion claimed scores of victims across the country. In the latest attack on March 2, a number of cities and towns, including Okhtyrka and Kharkiv sustained heavy damages after Russian shelling.

In Kharkiv, Russian strikes hit at least 3 schools, and Kharkiv’s Assumption Cathedral. In Okhtyrka, dozens of residential buildings were destroyed.

The United Nations on Wednesday confirmed 227 civilians had been killed and 525 injured in the conflict through midnight on March 1.

Amid this catastrophe, Ukraine’s invaluable works of art, cultural artefacts, and monuments are also under risk. Ukraine is home to seven UNESCO world heritage sites, including St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, which contains unique mosaics and frescoes from the early 16th century, and Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, an Orthodox monastery founded in 1051.

What Has Been Destroyed So Far?

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told the Kyiv Independent that a missile hit Babyn Yar; a Holocaust memorial site, where in 1941, Nazi troops massacred most of Kyiv’s 34,000-strong Jewish population.

The Babyn Yar strike follows the burning of a local history and art museum in the town of Ivankiv, about 50 miles north of Kyiv, on Monday.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 25 paintings by Ukrainian folk artist Maria Primachenko were destroyed in the museum’s fire. “She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso," the ministry said on Twitter in honor of her work.

As a result of 🇷🇺 invasion, about 25 works by outstanding 🇺🇦 artist Mariia Pryimachenko were burned. The paintings were stored in Ivankiv Museum, Kyiv region. She created world-famous masterpieces. Her special gift and talent captivated Pablo Picasso.🖼️“Two-headed chicken, 1977” pic.twitter.com/dfAyfkn1k9— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 28, 2022

What More Are Under Risk of Destruction?

In Kharkiv, currently under attack from the Russian trrops, there are fears the Kharkiv Art Museum, which houses about 20,000 artworks, could be a target in the rapidly expanding crisis.

The Parkhomivka Museum of History and Arts, close to Kharkiv, houses a 6,000-strong collection of Picasso, Anthony van Dyck, Alexandre Benois, and Nicholas Roerich.

The capital city Kyiv, which is suffering intensive bombardment, there is the Museum of Historical Treasures of Ukraine, which houses about 56,000 objects, including what is considered one of the world’s finest collections of Scythian gold, much of which comes from a handful of circa 4th-century-BC burial mounds in the Black Sea regions.

There’s also the Kyiv National Museum of Russian Art which contains the largest collection of Russian artworks outside of St Petersburg and Moscow, National Art Museum of Ukraine, located near the presidential palace and the Parliament building in Kyiv.

Fedir Androshchuk, the director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv, told The Gaurdian he was attempting to safeguard the museum from attack or looting alongside two colleagues.

“The museum is located in the middle of a rich cultural heritage area near three fine churches, but also close to some possible targets (the Ukrainian security service and border forces),” he wrote in an email to a Swedish academic.

Androshchuk said four museums – in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Chernihiv – had “managed to take down and protect their main exhibitions.

The global arts organisation Getty material cultural heritage of the world is our common heritage, the identity and inspiration for all humanity. Cultural heritage has the power to unite us and is critical for achieving peace. “It is also too often the target of war, another way to destroy and overtake a society by erasing its memory.”

Getty condemned “the cultural atrocities being committed now in Ukraine, together with the unfathomable human and environmental losses. We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian colleagues. Protecting and preserving our cultural heritage is a core value of civilised societies. What is taking place in Ukraine is a tragedy of monumental proportions.”

