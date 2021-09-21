'A New Era of Relentless Diplomacy': Biden on Afghanistan & Ending US's Longest War

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his administration is committed to ensuring peace and by ending 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the US is entering “a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy.” Biden, in his first address in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), said that democracy will live on even if authoritarianism wants to announce the end of it.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Biden said, “No matter how challenging or how complex the problems we’re going to face, government by and for the people is still the best way to deliver for all of our people.”

“The bitter sting of terrorism is real. We’ve almost all experienced it. Last month, we lost 13 American heroes and almost 200 innocent Afghan civilians in a heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States,” he said.

The US President said that the world today is not the world of 2001. “And the United States is not the same country we were when we were attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago. Today, we’re better equipped to detect and prevent terrorist threats and we are more resilient in our ability to repel them and to respond.”

Biden said that the US will meet terrorist threats that arise today and in the future with a “full range of tools, including working in cooperation with local partners, so that we need not be so reliant on large-scale military deployments.”

“One of the most important ways we can effectively enhance security and reduce violence is by seeking to improve the lives of the people all over the world who see that their governments are not serving their needs," he said.

