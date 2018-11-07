English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Real Vintage: China Unearths 2,000-year-old Wine
The wine is believed to date to back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC to AD 8) although the Xinhua report did not detail how it had been sealed and kept from evaporating.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Archeologists in central China Tuesday believe they have unearthed a 2,000-year-old pot of wine that had been sealed and buried in a tomb.
About 3.5 litres (118 ounces) of the yellow liquid, which officials said smelled strongly of Chinese wine when they poured it out, was discovered in a bronze pot in Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The liquid will be sent for further tests to confirm its alcoholic content, said Shi Jiazhen, head of the Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in Luoyang city.
A lamp in the shape of a wild goose has also been found in the tomb, Shi said, along with human remains belonging to the tomb's occupant.
The wine is believed to date to back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC to AD 8) although the Xinhua report did not detail how it had been sealed and kept from evaporating.
But there have been other similar alcoholic discoveries from that period, where liquor made from rice or sorghum -- often kept in elaborate bronze vessels -- were a big part of ceremonies and rituals, Xinhua reported.
In 2010, archeologists discovered a 2,400-year-old pot of soup in a tomb that was being excavated to make space for an extension of the airport in Xian, home to the country's famed ancient terracotta warriors.
About 3.5 litres (118 ounces) of the yellow liquid, which officials said smelled strongly of Chinese wine when they poured it out, was discovered in a bronze pot in Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The liquid will be sent for further tests to confirm its alcoholic content, said Shi Jiazhen, head of the Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in Luoyang city.
A lamp in the shape of a wild goose has also been found in the tomb, Shi said, along with human remains belonging to the tomb's occupant.
The wine is believed to date to back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC to AD 8) although the Xinhua report did not detail how it had been sealed and kept from evaporating.
But there have been other similar alcoholic discoveries from that period, where liquor made from rice or sorghum -- often kept in elaborate bronze vessels -- were a big part of ceremonies and rituals, Xinhua reported.
In 2010, archeologists discovered a 2,400-year-old pot of soup in a tomb that was being excavated to make space for an extension of the airport in Xian, home to the country's famed ancient terracotta warriors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Faces Social Media Backlash for ‘Move Out of India’ Comment
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...