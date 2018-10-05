GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

A Rift at Facebook After Executive Attends Kavanaugh Hearing

According to those reports, some within Facebook took his appearance as an endorsement of Kavanaugh.

Associated Press

Updated:October 5, 2018, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Rift at Facebook After Executive Attends Kavanaugh Hearing
US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies in Washington, US. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: The appearance of a Facebook executive behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during recent and contentious hearings has created some rifts at the company.

Joel Kaplan, Facebook's vice president for global public policy, is a friend of Kavanaugh's and several media outlets published excerpts from a note he sent to the staff saying that he is aware that this is a "deeply painful" moment.

According to those reports, some within Facebook took his appearance as an endorsement of Kavanaugh, who is facing an investigation into allegations of at least one sexual assault decades ago.

On the day Kaplan circulated his note, CEO Mark Zuckeberg held a staff meeting to say that Kaplan didn't break company rules. Facebook plans another meeting Friday to address the matter.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...