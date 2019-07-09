English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'A Very Stupid Guy': Donald Trump Hits Out at British Ambassador to US After His 'Inept' Remark
The US leader also doubled down in attacking British Prime Minister Theresa May regarding Brexit, saying she "went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster!"
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the British ambassador to the United States "a very stupid guy," one day after declaring he would cut contact with the diplomat following a leak of cables describing Trump as "inept."
"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.
