1-MIN READ

A week After Volunteer Fell Ill, Johnson & Johnson Set to Resume Covid Vaccine Trial in US

Small bottles labeled with a

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters)

J&J said it was 'planning to resume recruitment' for the phase 3 trial, which began in late September and should ultimately include 60,000 participants.

Johnson & Johnson said Friday it was preparing to resume the clinical trial of its experimental vaccine to fight Covid-19, which was suspended last week after a volunteer fell ill.

J&J said it was "planning to resume recruitment" for the phase 3 trial, which began in late September and should ultimately include 60,000 participants. "After a thorough evaluation of a serious medical event experienced by one study participant, no clear cause has been identified," the group said in a statement.

"The company has found no evidence that the vaccine candidate caused the event."


