Aasia Bibi's Brother-in-law Found Murdered in Pakistan, Police Say No Links With Blasphemy Case

A brother-in-law of Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman who was acquitted in an infamous blasphemy case and left the country last year, has been murdered in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Younas Masih, 50, was found murdered in a drain near Dao Ki Mallian, Sheikhupura, some 60kms from Lahore on May 25.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), filed by Younas's brother George Masih, the wife of the deceased and her paramour are the prime suspects in this case.

He said Younas was missing since May 24. He alleged that Younas's wife Najma had relations with Irfan alias Bagu and suspected that they might have killed him.

Punjab Deputy Inspector General Sohail Akhtar Sukhera said on Wednesday on the complaint of George, police conducted a raid and arrested both Najma and Bagu who confessed to killing Younas.

"The suspects killed Younus on Eid day (May 24) by slitting open his throat and dumped his body in the drain in a bid to conceal their crime," the DIG said, adding the body has been sent to the city morgue for autopsy.

The DIG, however, claimed that police did not find any motive in this case having links with the Aasia Bibi case. Police, however, acted swiftly in the murder case of Younas and arrested the suspects in 48 hours.

Asia Bibi, who spent eight years on death row in Pakistan for blasphemy before she was freed in May, 2019, had flown to Canada where she has reunited with her family. Recently she had filed an initial application for asylum in France.