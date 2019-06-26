Abandoned Newborn 'Baby India' Found Struggling in Plastic Grocery Bag in Woods of Georgia
Representational Image
New York: Police in the US state of Georgia have released a chilling video showing the moment "Baby India", a newborn girl abandoned in the woods, was found struggling inside a plastic grocery bag.
The footage from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office was released on Tuesday with the hope that someone might come forward and identify the child who was found on June 6 in Cumming, about 64 kilometres from Atlanta.
The sheriff's office said in a statement it "is continuing to aggressively investigate and to follow leads regarding Baby India. As of today, we are still receiving tips from across the country on the possible identity of 'Baby India'".
The office said it decided to release the footage "in hopes to receive credible information on the identity of Baby India and to show how important it is to find closure in this case", the CNN reported.
Baby India is now "thriving" and in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities are still looking for the baby's mother.
Residents in a nearby home stumbled upon Baby India when they checked out a noise coming from the secluded area, the report said.
The baby is believed to have been just hours old when she was discovered.
