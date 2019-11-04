Absentee Trump Invites ASEAN Leaders to US Meet After Skipping Bangkok Summit
Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser Trump sent in his stead, included the invitation in a letter from Trump that he read at a US-ASEAN meeting on Monday.
File photo of President Donald Trump . (Image: AP)
Nonthaburi: President Donald Trump has invited Southeast Asian leaders to a "special summit" in the United States early next year after skipping their annual summit.
Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser Trump sent in his stead, included the invitation in a letter from Trump that he read at a
US-ASEAN meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the outskirts of Thailand's capital.
That meeting normally would be attended by presidents or prime ministers. But since O'Brien is not even a member of Trump's Cabinet, seven of the 10 ASEAN countries sent their foreign ministers instead in what appeared to be a pointed adherence to diplomatic protocol.
O'Brien made a swipe at China, accusing it of intimidating ASEAN members.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- 9-Foot-Long Python Pays a Visit to Taj Mahal's Parking Lot, Causes Panic
- Salman Khan's Birthday Video for Shah Rukh Khan will Remind You of The Karan-Arjun Bond
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More