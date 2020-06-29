WORLD

1-MIN READ

Abu Dhabi Allows People with Negative Coronavirus Test to Enter Emirate

A screening centre in Abu Dhabi. (Image for representation / Reuters)

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, has had a ban on people entering since June 2. It eased some restrictions a week ago to allow movement between its cities for all residents.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Abu Dhabi will allow people to enter the emirate if they have tested negative for COVID-19 infection within the previous 48 hours, the local government media office said on Monday.

