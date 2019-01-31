LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Accenture's Ex-CEO Nanterme Dies Weeks After Stepping Down

Nanterme, who took the helm in January 2011, had been with Accenture for 36 years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Reuters

Updated:January 31, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Accenture's Ex-CEO Nanterme Dies Weeks After Stepping Down
Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme leaves after the "Tech for Good" Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files
Accenture Plc said Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down earlier this month as the company's chief executive officer due to health reasons, has died.

Nanterme, who took the helm in January 2011, had been with Accenture for 36 years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Earlier in the month, the company named Chief Financial Officer David Rowland as the interim CEO. Rowland was then succeeded by KC McClure, head of finance operations.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram