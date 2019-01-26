LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Accidental Blast Kills 5 in Afghan District Held by Taliban

A provincial official says another 20 people, including Taliban fighters and civilians who had gathered to watch a volleyball match, were wounded.

Associated Press

Updated:January 26, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Accidental Blast Kills 5 in Afghan District Held by Taliban
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Kabul: Afghan officials say an accidental explosion killed four insurgents and a civilian near a sporting event in an area controlled by the Taliban.

Major Hanif Rezaie, an army spokesman, says one of the fighters killed in the northern Baghlan province was a local commander.

A provincial official says another 20 people, including Taliban fighters and civilians who had gathered to watch a volleyball match, were wounded.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a female university student was killed when a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle was detonated, according to the office of the provincial governor of Nangarhar province.

The Taliban hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan.

