Accidental Blast Kills 5 in Afghan District Held by Taliban

Afghan officials say an accidental explosion killed four insurgents and a civilian near a sporting event in an area controlled by the Taliban.Major Hanif Rezaie, an army spokesman, says one of the fighters killed in the northern Baghlan province was a local commander.A provincial official says another 20 people, including Taliban fighters and civilians who had gathered to watch a volleyball match, were wounded.The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a female university student was killed when a sticky bomb attached to a vehicle was detonated, according to the office of the provincial governor of Nangarhar province.The Taliban hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan.